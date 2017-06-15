Red Sox Minor Lines: Rafael Devers is pretty good

Pawtucket L 6-7

Rusney Castillo: 2-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI Ryan Court: 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K Sam Travis: 1-5, 1 R, 1 K Bryce Brentz: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBI Steve Selsky: 1-5, 1 R, 2 K Blake Swihart: 1-5, 1 R, 1 K

Ty Buttrey: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K Kyle Martin: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Brentz has been on fire for Pawtucket of late. The outfielder has multiple hits in three straight games, at least one hit in nine of his last ten and a home run in three of his last four. Perhaps most impressively, he’s avoiding strikeouts and has gotten his season rate down to 20 percent. Brentz almost certainly won’t have a role with the Red Sox this year, but it wouldn’t shock me if another team is ready to take a chance on him and wants him included in some sort of deal this summer.

Portland W 7-4

Danny Mars: 1-4, 1 BB, 1 R, 1 K Tzu-Wei Lin: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 E Rafael Devers: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Nick Longhi: 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 K

Devers might be good, you guys. The team hinted on Wednesday that he won’t be making the jump straight from Double-A to the majors, so it now seems like he’ll be up in Pawtucket sooner rather than later. The High-A All-Star Game in next week, which could start the chain of events if they promote Michael Chavis after that game. If that’s the case, it wouldn’t shock me to see Devers in Pawtucket by the end of the month.

Salem PPD

Greenville L 2-6 (F/11)

Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-4, 1 K, 1 BB Tyler Hill: 0-1

Stephen Nogosek: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 K

I’m surprised Nogosek is still in Greenville. He hasn’t been perfect this year and there have been times when he’s been too hittable, but the reliever has 44 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 innings. You generally think of college relievers as quick movers through the system, but they are taking it relatively slow with him.

DSL Red Sox L 5-11