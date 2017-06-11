Red Sox Minor Lines: Hector Velazquez shines in bad day for the farm.

Pawtucket L 0-3

Rusney Castillo: 2-4, 1 SB Ryan Court: 0-4, 2 K Sam Travis: 2-4, 1 2B Steve Selsky: 0-4, 2 K Blake Swihart: 0-4

Hector Velazquez: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K Jamie Callahan: 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 2 K Ty Buttrey: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Another really strong start for Velazquez, who continues to produce big results at Triple-A despite a lack of big-time stuff. He will certainly get another shot in the majors at one point or another, and he deserves it. However, he is also the type of pitcher who may be great against minor-league hitting but just can’t quite make that leap. It’s too early to say that definitively, of course, but Velazquez fits the profile. Meanwhile, woof. Rough day for the PawSox lineup.

Portland W 4-3

Tzu-Wei Lin: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI Josh Tobias: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Rafael Devers: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R Nick Longhi: 1-3, 1 K Danny Mars: 1-3, 1 R, 2 K

Trey Ball: 5.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 4 K Jake Cosart: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

Ball continues to put up the best numbers of his professional career this season in Portland, although that says more about his professional career than it does about his time in Portland. I still think they should try him in the bullpen, though I haven’t seen him in person and am not sure he’d be any better there.

Salem L 4-10

Michael Chavis: 1-5, 1 K Josh Ockimey: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 K Trenton Kemp: 0-4, 1 BB, 1 R Austin Rei: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K

Michael Shawaryn: 3.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 5 K Austin Glorius: 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

After hitting for 18 straight games, it’s been a bit of a slump for Ockimey over the last week or so. He’s now without a hit in his last three games and his batting average has fallen by 20 points in the last seven days. The good news is his strikeouts aren’t out of control during this run, and he’s still drawing walks. Meanwhile, Shawaryn still got his strikeouts but the results weren’t there against a strong Winston-Salem lineup.

Greenville L 1-7

Lorenzo Cedrola: 1-4, 1 K

Cedrola is back in the lineup for the Drive, and on Saturday he gave them the only hit they managed all day.

DSL Red Sox L 1-2

Alexander Martinez: 2-5, 1 K, 2 SB Keibert Petit: 2-3, 1 BB, 1 SB