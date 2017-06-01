Daily Red Sox Links: Pablo Sandoval, Chris Sale, Rick Porcello

Pablo Sandoval returned to the Red Sox on Wednesday night. How long will he last, though? (Nick Cafardo; Boston Globe)

Even though he’s back and the other options are far from exciting, Sandoval is not going to be an everyday player for Boston. (Scott Lauber; ESPN)

Evan Drellich writes that the Red Sox have to figure out how to sort out their infield mess. (Evan Drellich; CSN New England)

Mookie Betts leads Red Sox in All-Star voting but Andrew Benintendi is in the picture too! Mookie is looking to appear in two All-Star Games in a row while the rookie sensation is trying for his first.

Chris Sale has obviously been phenomenal on the mound, but he’s also been hugely valuable with his influence off the field. (Tim Britton; Providence Journal)

Going against expectations, Christian Vazquez is excelling with the bat this season. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

We are seeing some regression from Rick Porcello. What’s his true-talent level? (Brett Cowett; BP Boston)

The Red Sox and Orioles are facing off again, but Adam Jones says their past problems are behind them. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)