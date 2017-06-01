Daily Red Sox Links: Pablo Sandoval, Chris Sale, Rick Porcello

Pablo Sandoval returned to the Red Sox on Wednesday night. How long will he last, though? (Nick Cafardo; Boston Globe)
Even though he’s back and the other options are far from exciting, Sandoval is not going to be an everyday player for Boston. (Scott Lauber; ESPN)
Evan Drellich writes that the Red Sox have to figure out how to sort out their infield mess. (Evan Drellich; CSN New England)
Chris Sale has obviously been phenomenal on the mound, but he’s also been hugely valuable with his influence off the field. (Tim Britton; Providence Journal)
Going against expectations, Christian Vazquez is excelling with the bat this season. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)
We are seeing some regression from Rick Porcello. What’s his true-talent level? (Brett Cowett; BP Boston)
The Red Sox and Orioles are facing off again, but Adam Jones says their past problems are behind them. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)