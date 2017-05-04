Red Sox Minor Lines: The farm sweeps the day

Pawtucket W 7-0

Aneury Tavarez: 3-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 1 CS Deven Marrero: 1-5 Rusney Castillo: 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI Sam Travis: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Steve Selsky: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB Jantzen Witte: 2-4, 1 K

Henry Owens: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 7 K Kyle Martin: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K Robbie Ross: 1 IP, 0 H,0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Great game for Pawtucket on just about every level. On the pitching side, it was a productive start for Owens, although it was also the most Owens start possible with six walks in five innings. Martin and Ross had strong performances out of the bullpen. On the other side, the PawSox teed off, with Tavarez in particular standing out. The outfielder does not appear to be hitting any sort of wall after moving up the minor-league ladder.

Portland W 5-1

Danny Mars: 2-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K, 1 CS Josh Tobias: 1-3, 1 RBI Rafael Devers: 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K Tzu-Wei Lin: 2-3, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Luis Ysla: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K Jamie Callahan: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Well, Devers didn’t go deep in this game. What a bum. Send him down. In all seriousness, it was nice to see him draw a walk, which has been the one thing missing in his offensive game this year. Meanwhile, Lin continues on the tear he’s been on for the entire start to the Double-A season, and Callahan continues to look like a future major-league reliever.

Salem W 4-3

Tate Matheny: 1-3, 1 R, 2 BB Michael Chavs: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Josh Ockimey: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SB Austin Rei: 0-4, 3 K Kyri Washington: 1-4, 2 K

Travis Lakins: 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Ockimey has somewhat quietly gotten off to a strong start for Salem this season, now hitting .346/.455/.590. Of course, he got off to a hot start last year, too, before completely falling off in the second half. So, there will be a bit of pause around anything he does early, but it’s still nice to see this kind of performance. Lakins, meanwhile, wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in other starts this year but still gets really strong results.

Greenville W 8-0

Santiago Espinal: 2-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB Bobby Dalbec: 2-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Yoan Aybar: 0-4, 2 K Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-3, 2 K

Darwinzon Hernandez: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 K Stephen Nogosek: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K