Daily Red Sox Links: David Price, Jackie Bradley Jr., Sam Travis

Aside from a rough stretch in the third inning, David Price looked pretty great in his season debut. (Evan Drellich; CSNNE)

Confidence is now something the Red Sox can feel after seeing Price throw five solid innings. (Scott Lauber; ESPN)

Having him back is a major boon to the Red Sox’s rotation and the team as a whole. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

You may not have heard of Tzu-Wei Lin before, but that doesn’t mean he might not make an impact at the MLB level one day, even if that’s a fringe possibility. (Carson Cistulli; Fangraphs)

Don Cooper, the White Sox’s pitching coach, has long been a believer in Chris Sale. (Jason Mastrodonato; Boston Herald)

Jackie Bradley Jr. is a fantastic defensive center fielder but is he the best around right now? (Chad Finn; Boston.com)

As the Red Sox continue their series with the White Sox, Sam Travis is playing against the team that employed his favorite player: Frank Thomas. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Pablo Sandovial is going to remain in the minor leagues. For now. (Michael Hurley; CBS Boston)