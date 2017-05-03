Red Sox Minor Lines: Rafael Devers is on fire

Pawtucket W 3-1

Aneury Tavarez: 2-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 K Deven Marrero: 1-4, 1 RBI, 3 K Rusney Castillo: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K Sam Travis: 0-4 Steve Selsky: 2-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Bryce Brentz: 0-4, 2 K Jantzen Witte: 3-4, 1 2B, 1 R

Brian Johnson: 8 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K Blaine Boyer: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K

Hell of a start from Johnson, who got passed over for the upcoming spot start on Thursday. He’s now down to a 2.28 ERA and has allowed more than one run in just one of his four Triple-A starts. Meanwhile, Aneury Tavarez is at a new level but just keeps hitting. He continues to be an intriguing piece of outfield depth for an organization that lacks it.

Portland W 12-11

Danny Mars: 2-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Josh Tobias: 1-6, 4 K Rafael Devers: 5-5, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI Nick Longhi: 2-5, 1 2B, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 K Tzu-Wei Lin: 1-5, 1 RBi, 2 K

Ty Buttrey: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Devers is amazing, you guys. He is having a hell of a series in Hartford and is coming off a truly dominant night. He now has four home runs in his last four games. Devers is a masterful hitter, and he showed off against Baseball Prospect prospect writer Jeff Paternastro, who had nothing but positive things to say about the Sea Dogs third baseman. If he keeps hitting like this, he’s certainly going to be put on the fast track to the majors a la Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi.

Salem L 2-10

Tate Matheny: 1-3, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB Michael Chavis: 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K Josh Ockimey: 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Rei: 1-3, 1 E

The Red Sox have already started making promotions throughout the organization, with Tavarez and Tobias most notably moving up the ladder. Although it’s probably too early for Chavis to be promoted, he’s playing well enough to at least think about it. He’s not hitting .321/.438/.679. After repeating Greenville last year, it could be justified to move him up to Double-A more quickly. There is also, of course, Devers filling his spot at third base for the moment.

Greenville L 1-7

Santiago Espinal: 0-4 Bobby Dalbec: 0-3, 1 K Tyler Hill: 0-3, 1 K Yoan Aybar: 0-3, 2 K Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-3, 2 K

Yikes.