David Price is coming back for Monday afternoon’s game in Chicago, hopefully giving the Red Sox a huge boost on the roster. With Brian Johnson having already been optioned for Blaine Boyer prior to Sunday’s game, a reliever would need to go down to make room for Price on the active roster. Brandon Workman, as it turns out, is that reliever.

Workman had been up with the Red Sox for about a week but hadn’t appeared in a game since his previous call-up. He was one of the two logical names to go down.

The other logical choice would have been Boyer. Although he was just called up, he’s a major-league veteran who hasn’t shown much in recent years and doesn’t exactly have stuff you’d be afraid to quit on so early. It’s also not as if the Red Sox made a huge sacrifice to open up a 40-man roster spot, as they did so simply by transferring Marco Hernandez to the 60-day disabled list. So, it could have made sense to cut Boyer.

On the other hand, there’s no real reason not to give him a chance. This is, essentially, the 25th spot on the roster and there aren’t any significantly better options. Sure, Ben Taylor and Workman almost certainly have more upside than Boyer, but they also have options. If Boyer has a couple of rough outings in mop-up duty, then they can re-evaluate the situation. For now, it’s Boyer’s chance to make a mark on this team. And, more importantly, it’s time for Price to start his season.