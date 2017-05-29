Daily Red Sox Links: Brian Johnson, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brock Holt

Brian Johnson has had a long road to the majors, but he showed on Saturday why he’s continued to fight. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)

Strikeouts have continued to trend upwards around the league, but the Red Sox have somehow been immune to that trend. (Brian MacPherson; Providence Journal)

Eduardo Rodriguez has taken a step forward this season. Chris Sale and David Price have been big reasons why. (Scott Lauber; Boston Herald)

Why I’m a Fan of the Boston Red Sox: The numbers, and beyond Since there’s no FPF this week, due to our celebration of fanhood, I’ve decided to take part in the exercise myself.

It’s going to be a little while until we see Brock Holt again. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

Rafael Devers is going to be the answer at third base, but we’re going to have to wait for that moment. (Matt Kory; BP Boston)

Since being called up, Sam Travis hasn’t gotten many chances. John Farrell insists they are coming. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

Blaine Boyer is up with the Red Sox and he sees an opportunity to prove himself. (Chad Jennings; Boston Herald)