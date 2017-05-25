Daily Red Sox Links: John Farrell, Xander Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez

Michael Silverman argues that it’s too early to be calling for the firing of John Farrell. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)
Count Dave Dombrowski amongst those who would agree with that. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)
Meanwhile, Evan Drellich wonders where the accountability is coming from in the locker room. (Evan Drellich; CSN New England)
Where is Xander Bogaerts’ power? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
Jackie Bradley has been disappointing to start the year, but he’s hitting the ball well enough to believe a bounce-back is coming. (Mike Petriello; RedSox.com)
This won’t come as a surprise, but don’t expect to see Hanley Ramirez playing first base any time soon. (Nick Neville; WEEI)