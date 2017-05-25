Daily Red Sox Links: John Farrell, Xander Bogaerts, Hanley Ramirez

Michael Silverman argues that it’s too early to be calling for the firing of John Farrell. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

Count Dave Dombrowski amongst those who would agree with that. (Jen McCaffrey; Masslive)

Why go to Fenway? You can party like it's 1999 Do you miss vintage Pedro Martinez? Did you miss him entirely? Well, now's your chance to catch up.

Meanwhile, Evan Drellich wonders where the accountability is coming from in the locker room. (Evan Drellich; CSN New England)

Where is Xander Bogaerts’ power? (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

Jackie Bradley has been disappointing to start the year, but he’s hitting the ball well enough to believe a bounce-back is coming. (Mike Petriello; RedSox.com)

This won’t come as a surprise, but don’t expect to see Hanley Ramirez playing first base any time soon. (Nick Neville; WEEI)