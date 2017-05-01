Steven Wright to the disabled list, Brandon Workman called up

After a loss we’d all like to forget, the good news just kept on coming for the Red Sox on Monday night. We learned after this game that Steven Wright was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a knee sprain. To replace his place on the roster, Brandon Workman has been called up to Boston.

Wright had been wearing a knee brace since spring training, but there was never any indication it was bothering him badly enough that it would lead to a stint on the disabled list. The knuckleballer, of course, hasn’t been great this year but was solid his last time out and is almost certainly better than whoever will replace him in the rotation.

Speaking of which, it still has not been decided who will take Wright’s scheduled turn on Thursday. My guess will be that Johnson gets another chance, although it likely depends on how long Wright will be out for. If it’s a longer-term injury, it could be time to give Kyle Kendrick a shot in the majors. He is coming off a great start last time out on Friday, and this move would only require pushing him off his schedule by one day. However, if this will only be for two or three starts the Red Sox probably don’t waste their chance with the depth option. Plus, Johnson was just fine in his last spot start in Toronto.

The one positive out of this is that we’ll be able to see Workman back in the majors for the first time since 2014. He, of course, emerged as a key bullpen piece for the 2013 championship team and has missed the last couple years after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has 11 strikeouts and just one walk in eight innings of work at Triple-A this season. This will probably be a short-term promotion, as he’s the most likely pitcher to be demoted in favor of whoever is selected to start on Thursday.