Red Sox Minor Lines: Jackie Bradley, Josh Rutledge start rehab assignments

Pawtucket L 1-3

Rusney Castillo: 2-4, 1 SB Jackie Bradley: 0-2, 1 K Bryce Brentz: 1-2 Josh Rutledge: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Sam Travis: 0-4, 2 K Blake Swihart: 0-3 Deven Marrero: 1-3, 1 K

Chandler Shepherd: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

It was a pretty exciting night for Pawtucket in terms of who was on the field. The Paw Sox had two major-league players starting their rehab assignments in Bradley and Rutledge. The former is obviously the more exciting player, but the latter had a better game with the home run. Despite all the excitement, that home run was the only bit of action Pawtucket would be involved in. I should also note that on the other side of the field was old friend Yoan Moncada, who hit a home run on his own.

Portland W 2-0 (F/10)

Danny Mars: 1-4, 1 2B, 1 K Rafael Devers: 2-3, 1 BB Aneury Tavarez: 0-0, 1 R Nick Longhi: 1-4, 1 R

Teddy Stankiewicz: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K Austin Maddox: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K Jamie Callahan: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K

Stankiewicz, a former second-round pick, has started to turn it around in his second year at the Double-A level. He’s not the most exciting arm in the system, as he’s more of a command/control guy who will pound the strike zone rather than try to constantly deceive his opponent. That limits his ceiling, but it’s working for him so far this year. He’s now thrown 19 innings through three starts and has a 1.89 ERA with 12 strikeouts and three walks. If he keeps pitching like this, he’ll be in Pawtucket soon enough.

Salem W 6-5

Tate Matheny: 1-4, 2 K Josh Tobias: 0-3, 1 R, 1 K Josh Ockimey: 0-2, 1 BB, 1 RBI Michael Chavis: 1-3, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Austin Rei: 1-4, 1 K

Austin Glorius: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K Gerson Bautista: 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

After returning from the disabled list on Monday, Chavis came out and hit a homer for Salem on Tuesday. While they were able to win in walk off fashion, most of the damage in this one came from the non-prospects on the roster like Bryan Hudson and Deiner Lopez.

Greenville W 3-2

Santiago Espinal: 0-4, 2 K Tyler Hill: 0-3 Lorenzo Cedrola: 0-0, 1 BB Bobby Dalbec: 1-4, 1 HR, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 K Yoan Aybar: 1-3, 1 R, 1 K

Michael Shawaryn: 5.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 8 K

After being placed in Greenville when many people thought he’d get pushed to Salem, Dalbec has had a good year for the Drive. After this one, he’s hitting .318/.423/.455 through his first 13 games. Although that’s obviously a very good start to the year, and it shouldn’t have anyone discouraged, he hasn’t yet shown off the massive power potential he possesses. Maybe his home run on Wednesday will spark something. It’s not necessarily a concern as long as his overall line looks like this, but who couldn’t use a little more excitement in their lives?