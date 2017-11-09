Red Sox name Dana LeVangie as their new pitching coach

Not too long after hiring Alex Cora, the Red Sox got to work filling out other spots on the coaching staff. They hired Ron Roenicke as bench coach, Tom Goodwin as third base coach, Carlos Febles as first base coach, Tim Hyers as hitting coach and Andy Barkett as assistant hitting coach. All that was left was to find a new pitching coach. We also knew that Dana LeVangie, the team’s bullpen coach, was going to be sticking around, but as it turns out he won’t return to his old role. The Whitman, MA native has been promoted to pitching coach. Ramon Vazquez was also named as a major league coach while Steve Langone was named Manager of Advanced Scouting.

The #RedSox today announced the following additions to the major league coaching staff: pic.twitter.com/xLZ7oODXhv — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 8, 2017

LeVangie is seemingly someone everyone on the team loves, and he obviously has some rapport with the pitchers on this team after serving as the coach in the bullpen. Having some continuity in this spot for a team that got fantastic pitching performances in 2017 is a good decision by the organization. Brian Bannister will also return as the assistant pitching coach, though it’s yet to be decided if he’ll be in the dugout or in the front office.

Vazquez, meanwhile, is a former player who has spent the last few years coaching and managing in the minor leagues. He spent some time coaching in the Astros farm system before being hired by the Red Sox. According to Tim Britton, Vazquez’ role will be as the bridge between the analytics department and the players. This was an area in which the Red Sox were lacking and a sign of the kind of changes Cora is bringing to the team.

Langone is a former Boston College pitcher who spent seven years as a professional pitcher before hanging up the cleats and focusing on scouting. He spent one year in the Red Sox system before retiring.