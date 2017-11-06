Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Tony La Russa, David Ortiz

With Alex Cora set to be formally introduced to the fans and media on Monday, Evan Drellich writes that this is a chance for the manager to set a tone. (Evan Drellich; NBC Sports Boston)

Speaking of Cora, the new manager got some valuable experience from an unlikely source: His time as an ESPN analyst. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe)

As Matt Kory explains, Tony La Russa likely won’t have much of an impact on the Red Sox, but it’s still hard to think of the addition as anything but a negative. (Matt Kory; BP Boston)

In fact, it’s probably time to start wondering if the Red Sox are falling behind the pack in terms of analytics around the league. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) ($$)

David Ortiz thinks he knows what the 2017 Red Sox were lacking. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

In more coaching movement in and out of the Red Sox clubhouse, Gary DiSarcina is moving on to become the Mets new bench coach. (Rob Bradford; WEEI)