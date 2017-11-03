Daily Red Sox Links: David Ortiz and Game Sevens

David Ortiz is getting his own night courtesy of the Springfield Thunderbrids. The 2013 World Series trophy will also be in attendance. (Conor Ryan; MassLive)

There was a game seven in the World Series on Wednesday night. The Red Sox are familiar with such pressure-packed situations. (Chris Teeter; BP Boston)

Alex Cora is going to savor the Houston Astros’ World Series title, but not forever. (Chad Jennings; Boston Herald)

Tony LaRussa is now officially part of the Red Sox front office. (Tim Britton; Providence Journal)

It’s time for Michael Chavis Watch. (Griffin Fabits; Hardball Scoop)