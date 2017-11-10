Daily Red Sox Links: David Price, Eduardo Nunez, Bryce Brentz

Let’s look at the season David Price had. (Cam Ellis; BP Boston)

And we might as well review Eduardo Nunez’s campaign while we’re at it. (Chris Teeter; BP Boston)

What does the Red Sox’s 2018 payroll look like right now? (MassLive)

Tim Hyers is the new hitting coach and he will be tasked with elevating the game of players like Xander Bogaerts, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

As we mourn for Roy Halladay and his family, remember that he should be a Hall of Famer. (Nick Cafardo; Boston Globe)

Bryce Brentz can hit for power, something he is doing in the Mexican Pacific League. (Jen McCaffrey; MassLive)