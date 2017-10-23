Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Dave Dombrowski

In hiring Alex Cora as their new manager, the Red Sox looked past their desire for an experienced candidate. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)

As Sean McAdam explains, even if Cora didn’t have the experience Cora checked all of the other boxes. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)

With the new manager in tow, Michael Silverman looks at the tenures of some other recent Red Sox managers. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

Considering the team’s current payroll obligations, ownership will need to allow Dave Dombrowski to go over the luxury tax threshold to get a significant upgrade on offense. (Christopher Smith; Masslive)

There seems to be more superteams evolving around the league and if the Red Sox want to go all-in to compete it will be very expensive. (Matt Kory; BP Boston)

How did the Yankees get ahead of the Red Sox? (Rob Bradford; WEEI)