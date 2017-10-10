Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, John Farrell, Rafael Devers

Chris Sale gave a valiant effort in game four of the ALDS, but it just wasn’t enough. (Jen McCaffrey; MassLive)

The fact that Sale pitched in relief and for so many innings is going to cause a lot of “what if” conversations this winter. (Nick Cafardo; Boston Globe)

With another early exit in the playoffs, some are calling for a change in management. (Jon Heyman; FanRag Sports)

But maybe its someone higher up that should be put on the hot seat. (Michael Silverman; Boston Herald)

Because it sure seems like its been a while since the Red Sox were winning multiple games in October. (Zach Kram; The Ringer)

But do not despair, Rafael Devers’ inside the park home run on Monday reminded us that this team is still resilient and only going to get better. (Rachel G. Bowers; Boston Globe)